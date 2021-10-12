October 12, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Cloudy Skies Ahead? Here's Why the Internet Is Eyeing Southwest
Cloudy Skies Ahead? Here's Why the Internet Is Eyeing Southwest
Publish date:

Southwest Air Cancellations Ease; Pilots See Return to Normal by Wednesday

The head of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association says he expected the company's flight schedule to get back to normal by tomorrow.
Author:

Shares of Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report were recouping on Tuesday as the airline recovered from massive flight cancellations that caused major disruptions at the country's third largest passenger airline. 

The Dallas company is expected to get back to normal operations later Tuesday or Wednesday, Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told CNBC. 

"This has been going on for a couple of years and we haven't seen a proactive statement from the company addressing what is causing this domino effect to take two, three, four, five days to recover," said Murray. 

"There are issues with internal processes on how reassignments occur within the scheduling system of pilots and flight attendants." 

Over the weekend, Southwest canceled some 1,800 flights, about 25% of its flight schedule, due to what the company said was inclement weather and staffing issues. 

TheStreet Recommends

On Monday, the company canceled about 10% of its schedule as the issues lingered. By Tuesday the company had lowered that number to 87 flights, or 2% of its schedule. 

“Southwest Airlines extends a tremendous apology to our customers and employees for the flight cancellations and delays which occurred over the weekend and on Monday,” the airline said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

In the backdrop of the cancellations is a brewing labor dispute between the airline and its pilots. 

On Friday, the pilots union filed a lawsuit to block the company's mandate that all its employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face termination. 

Speculation online said the flight disruptions resulted from a sickout organized by pilots in response to the mandate. Both the airline and the pilots association denied the claims. 

Southwest shares at last check were 0.7% at $52.05.

Square Lead
INVESTING

Square Stock Rises; Atlantic Equities Sees 'Substantial' Growth Prospects

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Gain With Earnings, Inflation In Focus; IMF Cuts Growth Forecast

American Airlines
INVESTING

American Air Stock Gets Lift on Stronger-Than-Expected Guidance

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Moves Higher After Record China Sales Tees-Up Q3 Earnings

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Pledge Billions if Japan Gambling Legalized
INVESTING

MGM Resorts Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade; DraftKings Nears Entain Bid Deadline

Nike Lead
MARKETS

Nike Stock Gains After Goldman Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating, $172 Price Target

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
MARKETS

General Electric Slips As JPMorgan Says Stock May Be Overvalued By 20%

CureVac Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - CureVac, Nike, Tesla, Airbnb, MGM