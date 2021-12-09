Southwest Air Inflation Pressure Hurts Low-Cost Model: Jefferies

Jefferies analysts downgraded Southwest Air to hold from buy and lowered the price target to $45 a share.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report is headed for some turbulence due to inflation pressure, according to analysts at Jefferies, who downgraded the carrier to hold from buy and lowered the price target on the shares to $45 from $60.

The firm also lowered its 2022 and 2023 EPS expectations for the company due to low operational leverage. That's a result of the Dallas carrier expanding its domestic fleet and having limited pricing power.

"LUV's (low-cost carrier) model seems to be more exposed to inflationary pressures, given a distributed network and fewer new efficiencies, lower normalized pricing power vs. pre-Covid; and Capex curtailing near-term free cash flow," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said.

Southwest Air shares at last check were down 3.5% to $43.70. Year to date, the stock is down more than 6%.

The investment firm is still a fan of Southwest's differentiated domestic network, but the company's limited margin expansion since 2019 and "subdued" free cash flow outlook limits its attractiveness when compared to other airlines.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks for the company is inflation pressure, which is making its low-cost model a liability rather than an asset.

"Although 2022 guidance appears conservative, inflation is running higher than expected, with a 5 to 6 point headwind from suboptimal productivity and fleet utilization. Both are likely to persist until LUV returns to pre-Covid utilization levels," Kahyaoglu said.

Jefferies says Southwest Air's domestic network still has the top position in 23 of the top 50 cities in the country and is second in another 8 cities.