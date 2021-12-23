'South Park' Takes On NFT Jargon

The explosion of popularity in NFTs and the jargon surrounding it has made it a target for satire.

The explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens, NFTs, and its subsequent jargon already made the community a prime target for satire. Enter "South Park"

"South Park: Post Covid" is the latest special from the Comedy Central cartoon, which debuted in 1997 and is now in its 24th season, sees the protagonists 40 years in the future after the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the hometown of the kids in the show, who are now pushing 50.

So if you see any of these acronyms and jargon online while discussing NFTs, you can go back to "South Park" and this explainer video from YouTube video creator StyledSnail to figure out what the heck is going on.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the show, signed one of the biggest television deals in history earlier this year, inking a six-year pact with ViacomCBS that will reportedly pay them more than $900 million, according to Bloomberg.

The deal will see Parker and Stone produce 14 movies in addition to regular seasons of the long-running show that will reportedly take "South Park" through its 30th season in 2027.

Meanwhile, NFTs have become all the rage as investors look for alternative investment vehicles amid record low interest rates and a stock market that some see as being overvalued.

