Sorrento Stock Up on Report of Covid-Treatment Progress

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) - Get Report shares jumped after the San Diego biopharma reported progress with the testing of its coronavirus treatments.

Shares of Sorrento recently traded at $11.44, up 13%. They have more than tripled year to date.

Both its STI-1499 and STI-2020 drugs “demonstrated potent neutralizing activities against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in preclinical models,” Sorrento said in a statement.

“STI-1499 nAb has been cleared by the [Food and Drug Administration] for a Phase 1 clinical trial in hospitalized covid-19 patients.

"STI-2020 is an affinity-matured version of the Covi-Guard nAb and has demonstrated a greater than 50-fold increase in potency in in vitro experiments.”

Sorrento said that “In preclinical cell-based assay, both STI-1499 and STI-2020 have shown 100% in vitro neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 at concentrations of 6 µg/ml and 78 ng/ml, respectively.”

It said that “the neutralization activity at these concentrations protected against both SARS-CoV-2 and the highly contagious Spike D614G isolate.”

“Based on the preclinical testing we have conducted to date, STI-2020 is our most promising SARS-CoV-2 antibody so far," Sorrento Chief Executive Henry Ji said in a statement.

"The potency of both nAbs and their ability to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 infection from the lungs in a Syrian golden hamster model is very impressive, strongly supporting further development of these antibodies.

“STI-2020 has the potential to be utilized for both early and late therapeutic interventions, as well as for prophylaxis, with the potential of having a low efficacious dose, which could enable efficient manufacturing" and make it more affordable for patients.

Sorrento is one of many companies developing coronavirus treatments.