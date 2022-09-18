Disney, Universal Get New Theme Park Competition from Sony

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNEJF) is known worldwide for its iconic movies like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, and more recent years, the Emoji Movie.

Sony wants to build on its world-renowned brand and plans to do such by adding immersive experiences to its brand that consumers want. Disney (DIS) and Universal Studios (CMCSA) have already been doing this for years, and now Sony Pictures is jumping on board.

Disney operates theme parks around the world in the U.S., Japan, France and China. Universal Studios operates across the globe in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, China and Spain. The two theme park titans already face formidable competition from Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) and Cedar Fair (FUN) with their parks filled with roller coasters in the U.S. coast-to-coast.

Pandemic Provides Sony a New Opportunity

Now Sony is joining the ranks to take on Disney and Universal with its first ever fully movie themed park that is set to open.

Sony has launched a transformation of the former location of the Cartoon Network (WBD) Amazone Water Park in Na Chom Thian, Thailand, into its first theme park. Cartoon Network's Amazone water park opened in 2014, but stopped operating during the covid-19 pandemic. It then announced that it would no longer be operating as Cartoon Network Amazone and was going to be reinvented as Columbia Pictures Aquaverse with attractions all themed around Sony Pictures' movies.

Merlin Entertainment

What’s Coming?

The pandemic delayed a lot of projects, and the Sony Pictures theme park is no different. The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse opening, delayed due to covid-19 outbreaks, is still working to get attractions ready for its guests.

Themed attractions still to come are Bad Boys, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and Zombieland. A Go-Kart racing track set to Bad Boys is still in the works. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will be a lazy river and a mega wave pool that has three massive television screens. Zombieland Zone will have a series of horrifying themed waterslides.

Ghostbusters Zone consists of three rides the Proton Stream, Ghost Trap Adventure and Slimer Speed Racer. The Proton Stream is a fully enclosed 75-foot water dome slide, the world's first and only such attraction. Ghost Trap is a 360-foot water coaster ride that takes terrifying twists and turns through three different ghost traps. Slimer Speed takes two guests on an epic vertically upward water slide going up to 30 mph.

Jumanji Zone is a group of themed water slides, including the Jaguar Mountain, which sends riders 55 feet up toward the Jaguar's gaping mouth. The Jungle Stampede is a water slide that goes through a water tunnel and shoots riders out of a hippo’s mouth at the end. The Viper has unexpected twists and turns that may drop you when you least expect it, so stay alert when riding this water slide.

Hotel Transylvania is a kid friendly water park area that has over 100 water features like sprayers, foundations and it as nine slides. This themed waterpark area includes plenty of photo-ops with Dracula and the gang!

Surfs Up is a great for thrill seekers. If you have never surfed before, this is a great way to give it a go while enjoying the continuous flow to allow you to get as many tricks in as you can. There is even a professional surf instructor there to help guide you. If you are a seasoned surfer, this is great way to perfect some of your tubular moves.

The Emoji Movie Mini Golf is a great way to take a break from all the thrills and anxiety from riding some of the exhilarating rides in the Aquaverse. The Emoji Movie Mini Golf is 9 holes of fun as putters make their way through the themed mini course.

Action Alerts Plus The Best Ideas For You To Build Wealth A members-only investing club that helps you grow your portfolio with real-time trade alerts, analysis of major market events, and key opportunities. Real-Time Trade Alerts

24/7 Access To The Portfolio

Portfolio Price Targets

Sony Pictures Entertainment is headquartered in California, but when given the opportunity to start its theme park business, Sony took the opportunity of a turnkey real estate option in Thailand. Since the Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park had not been operating due to covid-19, it was a prime opportunity for Sony Pictures to make the leap.