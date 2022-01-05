Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Tesla Issues Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3 and Model S Cars
Tesla Issues Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3 and Model S Cars

Sony Considers Selling Electric Cars, Unveils SUV Prototype

The proposed Sony SUV has seven seats and all-wheel drive. This spring Sony plans to create an EV business named Sony Mobility.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sony  (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype.

This spring Sony plans to create an EV business named Sony Mobility. The news came at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

Two years ago at the show, Sony showed a prototype sedan. But then the emphasis was on its sensors, rather than production of a car. Now Sony appears as if it'll sell its own cars.

The prototype vehicle has seven seats and all-wheel drive. “By offering entertainment experiences utilizing the large interior space and variations of a 7-seater, this new prototype will … promote the accommodation of a large variety of lifestyles within a society where values are becoming increasingly diversified,” Sony said.

TheStreet Recommends: Resource Transition: An Investor's Playbook for 2022 (Webinar Preview)

TheStreet Recommends

It said it’s forming the Sony Mobility company to “further accelerate and make new proposals that further evolve the mobility experience.” And through the unit it “intends to explore entry into the EV market.”

Sony has lofty goals for the new company. Sony Mobility “will aim to make the best use of [artificial intelligence] and robotics technologies, help realize a world where everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis, fill people with emotion, and contribute to society,” Sony said.

The company’s stock recently traded at $133.88, up 4%. 

Morningstar analyst Kazunori Ito puts fair value at $133 and assigns the company no moat.

“Sony’s profitability on electronics has been unstable over the years, while Pictures, Music, and financial services have been generating solid results,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

TheStreet Recommends: Greenflation Investing Opportunities In 2022

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Lead
Sponsored Story

Crypto Investing Strategies For 2022

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING
DIS

Why Disney is Guilfoyle's Favorite Stock for 2022

5G Lead
INVESTING
NVDAAMDMSFT

Here’s Why the Best Multi-Year Investment Opportunity Is All About 5G

Walmart Lead
INVESTING
WMTTGTAMZN

Walmart Expanding InHome Delivery Service, Hiring 3,000 Drivers

Hong Kong Stocks Log Longest Winning Streak Since February On China Easing Bets While Liquidity Concerns Undermine Developers
INVESTING
YUMBYNDF

Stocks Set for Muted Open After Dow Notches Another Record

5 Things You Should Know Before the Bell Monday
INVESTING
BYNDGMYUM

Toyota Overtakes GM, Chrysler Electrifies and Fake Fried Chicken - 5 Things You Must Know

Jim Cramer's Take on Campbell Soup's Latest Earnings
INVESTING
CPB

Pretzels in Your Soup? Jim Cramer Talks With Campbells CEO

Toyota Lead
LATEST NEWS

Toyota Ends 90 Years Of GM Dominance Of The U.S. Auto Market