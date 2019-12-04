Sony Makes Deal to Sell Beatles Merchandise, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

The Beatles merchandise will be coming to stores -- with a little help from their friends.

Sony Music Entertainment signed an agreement to be the exclusive North American purveyor of Beatles T-shirts and other memorabilia, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the Thread Shop, Sony Music Entertainment's merchandise division, will work with Apple Corps Ltd., the band’s London-based corporate entity, to expand the Beatles’ brand in the U.S. by developing apparel and other products and partnerships, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Sony (SNE) - Get Report shares were up about 1% to $65.23.

Target (TGT) - Get Report, Forever 21, FYE and Hot Topic are among the stores that will carry the new merchandise, the Journal said.

Thread Shop will also operate the Beatles' U.S. commerce site.

Sony planned to send out invitations Wednesday for a pop-up store due to open next week in New York. It's set to showcase new apparel designs, toys and other Beatles-branded products, including turntables and a pinball machine, the paper reported.

The Beatles’ North American merchandise license had been held since 2013 by Bravado, a subsidiary of Vivendi’s VIVHY Universal Music Group. Bravado, the dominant player in the market, has around $300 million in annual revenue.

Joe Marziotto, who was previously vice president of brand marketing at Bravado, will join Thread Shop as vice president, licensing and marketing.

Sony controls the publishing rights to hundreds of the band’s original songs through Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

In August, Thread Shop acquired the merchandise division of theatrical-production company Araca Group, gaining a roster of artists including Led Zeppelin, Pink, Shania Twain and Sugarland.