Sonos Surges After Swing to Stronger-Than-Expected Profit

Sonos (SONO) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday after the maker of smart speakers and other audio equipment swung to fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Shares of the Santa Barbara, Calif., company at last check surged 18% to $20.24.

The speaker producer posted net income of $18.4 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $29.6 million, or 28 cents, in the year-earlier period.

For the quarter ended Oct.3, revenue rose 16% to $339.8 million from $294.1 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 2 cents a share, or an adjusted 15 cents, on revenue of $298.8 million.

"We reached an inflection point in the fourth quarter," said Chief Executive Patrick Spence.

"Fiscal 2020 was the 15th year in a row we grew total households by at least 20%, while our existing customers once again showed strong repurchase habits, accounting for a record 41% of total product registrations," he added.

"In fiscal 2020, we delivered a record 8.2% adjusted Ebitda margin, or 10.6% excluding the effect of tariffs, and we project delivering 12% to 14% adjusted EBITDA margins next year, which is ahead of our prior targets," Spence said.

Sonos posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $46.4 million compared with a $2.7 million loss on that basis in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects revenue to grow between 11% and 15% to $1.44 billion and $1.5 billion. The FactSet call for fiscal 2021 is $1.46 billion.

Sonos is "well-positioned to deliver strong profit margins, cash flow, revenue growth and increased shareholder value over the long term," said Spence.