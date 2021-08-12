TheStreet home
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/11/21
Sonos Stock Higher After Swing to Profit Resounds With Analysts

Sonos shares rose after the producer of high-end speakers reported stronger-than-expected results, triggering praise from analysts.
Sonos  (SONO) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the producer of high-end speakers reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, triggering a positive reaction from analysts.

For the quarter ended July 3, the Santa Barbara, Calif., company earned 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of 52 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were 27 cents a share.

Shares outstanding climbed 32% to 144.2 million.

Revenue reached $378.7 million from $249.3 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 17 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $315.2 million.

The shares have tripled off their 52-week low of $12.40, set in early September. The 52-week high is $44.72, set in mid-April.

