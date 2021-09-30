September 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is the Debt Ceiling?
What Is the Debt Ceiling?
Publish date:

Sonos Battles Google, Supply Chain Issues

Jim Cramer recently spoke with Sonos CEO Patrick Spence
Author:

A closely watched lawsuit over home audio patents could eventually provide a boost to smart speaker maker Sonos   (SONO) - Get Sonos, Inc. Report.

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show about the company’s ongoing patent fight with Alphabet's Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report. He said the preliminary ruling came out in favor of Sonos and he expects a final ruling will also declare that Sonos' five patents were infringed by the tech giant. Find out more about Real Money columnist’s investing ideas here.

A U.S. International Trade Commission judge ruled in August that Google infringed the Sonos patents.

It was a preliminary ruling in a lawsuit that Sonos brought in January 2020, claiming that the Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and tech giant infringed its smart-speaker patents. A final decision could come in mid December.

The suit alleged that Google improperly incorporated those patents in its products. The complaint has sought to stop sales of several Google products, including Nest home speakers, Pixel smartphones and Chromecast streaming-access devices.

TheStreet Recommends

The ruling could lead to a ban on Google importing those products from China. It could also lead Sonos to gain in licensing revenue for the products.

Google has countersued Sonos over other patents so the legal fallout could take years to resolve.

Sonos shares are up more than 100% over the past year.

Spence said that despite challenging supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, the future still looks bright for Sonos. He called it the most challenging time tech companies have ever faced.

Spence said the good news is the company is still only in 10% of their total addressable market. He told Cramer this is a golden age for audio, with more music, streaming and podcasts than ever before, and that doesn't even count first-run Hollywood movies, which demand the best audio experience.

As for those supply chain issues, Spence sees them as short-term delays and nothing that will impact their trajectory long term. He said Sonos customers have thus far shown a lot of loyalty and patience.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Flying Higher? Here's What the Chart Says.

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
INVESTING

Dow Slides Nearly 300 Points as Brutal September Comes to a Close

Coronavirus Controls Pushing China's Southern Container Ports To Limit, Sending Freight Rates Soaring
INVESTING

Ports Tangle Won't Clear Until COVID is Under Control

Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

United Air Unvaccinated Drop Nearly in Half in 2 Days; Tyson 91% Vaccinated

Alphabet antitrust Lead
INVESTING

Google Reportedly Pushing to Reduce $5B EU Antitrust Fine

Penny Pennington Coffee With Katherine Lead
VIDEO

Basing Your Future on a Tiktok? Edward Jones CEO Explains How to Build a Financial Plan

Bed Bath & Beyond Retail Lead
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy the Dip? You May Be Surprised.

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
INVESTING

Constellation Brands Stock Rises; Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley Praise