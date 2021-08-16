TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Watch: Volvo's Newest, Cleanest, Quietest Semi Hauler
Watch: Volvo's Newest, Cleanest, Quietest Semi Hauler
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Sonos, Ault Global, Travere, Oatly

Sonos, Ault Global Holdings, Travere Therapeutics, Oatly Group and Digital Media Solutions are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:

Stocks declined Monday following weak data from China and after a measure of manufacturing in New York tumbled in August.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Sonos | Increase 9%

Shares of Sonos  (SONO) - Get Report jumped after the manufacturer of high-end audio products won a round in a patent fight against Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Report Google. 

If the ruling stands, Sonos could be set up for lucrative licensing deals, according to analysts.

2. Ault Global Holdings | Increase 1.7%

Ault Global Holdings shares  (DPW) - Get Report jumped after the company swung to a second-quarter profit and saw revenue surge more than 1,000%. 

TheStreet Recommends

Net income totaled $42.2 million, the largest quarterly profit in company history, compared with a loss of $1.38 million a year ago.

3. Travere Therapeutics | Increase 19.2%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics  (TVTX) - Get Report climbed after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive top-line interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease.

4. Oatly Group | Increase 1.7%

Oatly Group  (OTLY) - Get Report shares moved higher after the oat-milk and vegan-food producer reported second-quarter results that missed estimates but forecast full-year revenue that beat expectations. 

5. Digital Media Solutions | Increase 16.6%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions (DMS) surged after the digital performance marketing company said its board has begun evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and will consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.

NIO Lead
INVESTING

NIO Stock Drops After Report EV With Self-Driving Feature Crashed

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stocks Decline on Worries That Global Growth Is Slowing

Paysafe Lead
INVESTING

Paysafe Stock Sinks After Third-Quarter Guidance Miss

Enlivex Lead
INVESTING

Enlivex Gets Israeli Approval to Test COVID Treatment Allocetra

Ault Global Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Ault Global Swings to Record Second-Quarter Profit as Revenue Surges 1,050%

Sonos Tumbles After First Earnings Report
INVESTING

Sonos Stock Jumps After ITC Judge Rules Google Infringed 5 Patents

Tesla Model S Plaid Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Slides as U.S. Agency Opens Formal Autopilot Safety Probe

Sesen Bio Lead
INVESTING

Sesen Bio Stock Drops After FDA Decision, Wainwright Cut to Neutral