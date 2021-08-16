5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Sonos, Ault Global, Travere, Oatly

Sonos, Ault Global Holdings, Travere Therapeutics, Oatly Group and Digital Media Solutions are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks declined Monday following weak data from China and after a measure of manufacturing in New York tumbled in August.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Sonos | Increase 9%

Shares of Sonos (SONO) - Get Report jumped after the manufacturer of high-end audio products won a round in a patent fight against Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google.

If the ruling stands, Sonos could be set up for lucrative licensing deals, according to analysts.

2. Ault Global Holdings | Increase 1.7%

Ault Global Holdings shares (DPW) - Get Report jumped after the company swung to a second-quarter profit and saw revenue surge more than 1,000%.

Net income totaled $42.2 million, the largest quarterly profit in company history, compared with a loss of $1.38 million a year ago.

3. Travere Therapeutics | Increase 19.2%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) - Get Report climbed after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive top-line interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease.

4. Oatly Group | Increase 1.7%

Oatly Group (OTLY) - Get Report shares moved higher after the oat-milk and vegan-food producer reported second-quarter results that missed estimates but forecast full-year revenue that beat expectations.

5. Digital Media Solutions | Increase 16.6%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions (DMS) surged after the digital performance marketing company said its board has begun evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and will consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.