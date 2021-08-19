Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares take off as the company launches two dental products.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) - Get Report doubled Thursday after the wound-care-product maker said it had launched two new dental products.

Shares of the Woodstock, Ga., company at last check climbed 112% to $11.46. In 2021 through the close of trading on Wednesday, the stock had been off 25%.

Sonoma said in a statement that OroGenix oral-hygiene rinse is its second dental product in the U.S. and was developed with partner Gabriel Science, the closely held Niwot, Colo., life-science company.

In addition, Sonoma and Medical Systems Solutions of Oberentfelden, Switzerland, have launched Microdacyn oral care in that country.

The partnerships "bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe," Bruce Thornton, Sonoma's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Sonoma's proprietary Microcyn technology is "the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety," he said.

Last year, Sonoma's shares got a boost when an Australian regulator gave the green light for the company to label its disinfectant and sanitizer Nanocyn as effective against COVID-19.

Sonoma said earlier this week that its Australian partner, Microsafe Care Group, added a new customer when the Royal Flying Doctor Service accepted Nanocyn as a surface disinfectant. The service for 92 years has provided emergency medical and primary health-care services for regional, rural and remote Australians.

In addition, Sonoma on Monday reported first-quarter results. The company reported a loss of 52 cents a share compared with profit of 13 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $3.7 million, down 36% from a year earlier.