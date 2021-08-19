August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Eyes a 'Remultiplization' of the Drug Stocks
Jim Cramer Eyes a 'Remultiplization' of the Drug Stocks
Publish date:

Sonoma Pharma Stock Doubles on New Dental Products Launch

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares take off as the company launches two dental products.
Author:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals  (SNOA) - Get Report doubled Thursday after the wound-care-product maker said it had launched two new dental products.

Shares of the Woodstock, Ga., company at last check climbed 112% to $11.46. In 2021 through the close of trading on Wednesday, the stock had been off 25%.

Stocks Tumble as Fed Talks Tapering and Wall Street Worries About Growth

Sonoma said in a statement that OroGenix oral-hygiene rinse is its second dental product in the U.S. and was developed with partner Gabriel Science, the closely held Niwot, Colo., life-science company. 

In addition, Sonoma and Medical Systems Solutions of Oberentfelden, Switzerland, have launched Microdacyn oral care in that country.

TheStreet Recommends

The partnerships "bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe," Bruce Thornton, Sonoma's chief operating officer, said in a statement. 

Go Green With Renewables and Infrastructure Plays: Real Money

Sonoma's proprietary Microcyn technology is "the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety," he said.

Last year, Sonoma's shares got a boost when an Australian regulator gave the green light for the company to label its disinfectant and sanitizer Nanocyn as effective against COVID-19.

Sonoma said earlier this week that its Australian partner, Microsafe Care Group, added a new customer when the Royal Flying Doctor Service accepted Nanocyn as a surface disinfectant. The service for 92 years has provided emergency medical and primary health-care services for regional, rural and remote Australians.

In addition, Sonoma on Monday reported first-quarter results. The company reported a loss of 52 cents a share compared with profit of 13 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $3.7 million, down 36% from a year earlier.

Inovalon Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Inovalon Stock Jumps on $41-Share Bid From Two Private-Equity Firms

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

34. Illumina Inc. (ILMN)
INVESTING

Illumina Stock Stumbles on Analysts Reaction to Grail Deal

Ford Returns Cash to Shareholders, Maintains Guidance
INVESTING

Ford Stock Slides as Toyota Slashes Production, Volkswagen Warns on Chip Shortage

Jim Cramer -- Arconic Earnings Selloff Could Be Your Buying Opportunity
MARKETS

Stocks Pare Losses as Fed Talks Tapering and Wall Street Worries About Growth

2. Cisco faces some big challenges
INVESTING

Cisco Stock Higher, Analysts Mostly Bullish Following Quarterly Report

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Pressuring Powell to Act Now 'Is Silly'

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet 8/19
JIM CRAMER

Video: Jim Cramer on Nvidia, Robinhood, Facebook, Markets