Skip to main content
Expect More Pain at Grocery Store Checkouts
Expect More Pain at Grocery Store Checkouts

Something Doesn't Add Up With This Apparel Retailer's Stock

When a company tops earnings estimates, raises its dividend and boosts share buybacks, and the stock falls 30% it's time to look for a bargain, Paul Price argues.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A shoe retailer's stock recently had a day that would make even 'Married With Children's' Al Bundy look like a winner.

But Real Money's Paul Price says that's created an opportunity for savvy investors. 

Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report recently reported quarterly results.

“Earnings per share were better than expected,” Price wrote, “and revenues matched analyst expectations. Management boosted quarterly dividends by 33% and announced an additional $1.2 billion share buyback authorization.” 

So of course the shares tanked by 30%.

Okay, so what happened?

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Part of the story, Price writes, has to do with investor expectations.

“After a huge runup in fiscal year 2021's profits, most analysts were looking for just a modest retracement in 2022, to about $6.85 (Value Line) to $7.56 (Yahoo Finance). Instead, in their investor presentation, management indicated a projected EPS range of from $4.25 to $4.60. In today's skittish investment climate, owners of Foot Locker immediately dumped their holdings.”

Basically, this means that Foot Locker did great in 2021, but that they expect that growth to slow down in 2022.

Investors tend to get very jittery when companies don’t meet their expectations. Often this means that they bail out at the first sign of trouble, such as when a company’s projected earnings disappoint them. Note that this doesn’t mean that Foot Locker expects its business to do poorly, just that it doesn’t expect the same degree of growth it enjoyed in 2021.

And there are a few takeaways from this. Perhaps, writes Price, the most important thing to remember is that “fiscal year 2021 was an all-time record year by a wide margin. The mid-point projection for this year is very much in line with what FL earned, on average, in the six pre-covid years from 2014 through 2019.”

In addition, "over the long haul Foot Locker's average price-to-earnings ratio has run about 12.6 times, accompanied by around 2.21% in yield." By the close of trading the day after its report, "those numbers sat at 6.6 times earnings while providing new buyers with an all-time record 5.5% current yield."

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Amazon Stock Split Lead JS
INVESTING
AMZNGOOGLNVR

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

By Dan Weil
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Slumps After Chairman and CEO Butler Dies at 61
INVESTING
OLLI

Why It's Time to Consider Buying Ollie's Stock

By Eric Reed
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Makes a Surprising Addition to its Menu

By Veronika Bondarenko
Coronavirus: Constantly Surprising Virus Found To Be Heat Tolerant, Self-healing And Very Resilient In Lab Tests
INVESTING
CARR

How Pandemic Profited a Heating and Air Conditioning Giant

By Tom Bemis
Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Advancing on Higher Oil Prices
Oil
TSSTGOOGL

5 Best Apps to Find The Cheapest Gas

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Elon Musk Superman Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLAMCDTWTR

Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

By Daniel Kline
First Horizon Lead
INVESTING
FNHTD

Insiders at This Bank Bought $1.5 Million in Shares. Guess What Happened Next

By Eric Reed
Cyber Security Lead JS
INVESTING
PANW

Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

By Frank Hartzell