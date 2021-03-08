Soleno Slumps as FDA Requires Additional Trial for Drug

Soleno slumped after the FDA said it needed an additional clinical trial to support its new-drug application for a treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) - Get Report sank Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it needed an additional controlled clinical trial to support its new-drug application for a treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif., company at last check fell 44% to $1.50.

Shares of Soleno had risen 39% this year through last week. In the past 52 weeks, the stock price has been as high as $4.39, in late May, and as low as $1.30, almost a year ago.

Prader-Willi Syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes obesity, intellectual disability and shortness in height.

“We intend to continue the dialogue with the FDA to ensure that DCCR is approved for individuals with PWS as expeditiously as possible,” Anish Bhatnagar, a physician who is chief executive at Soleno Therapeutics, said in a statement.

Soleno said it had also submitted additional analyses to the FDA from the company’s Phase 3 trial:

“Based on the totality of data generated to date, we remain confident in DCCR’s potential to address the unmet need for a safe and effective treatment option for PWS patients. We are currently evaluating the appropriate next steps for our DCCR program.”

Soleno Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare diseases.

The company quoted the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA as estimating that PWS occurs in 1 of every 15,000 live births in the U.S.

"The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families," Soleno said.

Separately, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said last week that it would further research new clinical treatments for multiple obesity syndromes as part of a new partnership with Vanderbilt University’s Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery.