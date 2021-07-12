SolarWinds Wavers After Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue Estimate

Shares of SolarWinds (SWI) - Get Report wavered on Monday after the information-technology monitoring solutions estimated a second-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue.

The Austin company estimated a net loss for the quarter ranging $10.4 million to $11.3 million.

Second-quarter revenue should come in between $260.8 million and $262.1 million, growth of about 6% year over year. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of $256.4 million.

At last check the company's shares were little changed at $17.40.