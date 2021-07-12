TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing the Fintech Landscape - AAP, Van Eck Pros Explain
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing the Fintech Landscape - AAP, Van Eck Pros Explain
Publish date:

SolarWinds Wavers After Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue Estimate

SolarWinds estimated a second-quarter loss on revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Author:

Shares of SolarWinds  (SWI) - Get Report wavered on Monday after the information-technology monitoring solutions estimated a second-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue. 

The Austin company estimated a net loss for the quarter ranging $10.4 million to $11.3 million.

Second-quarter revenue should come in between $260.8 million and $262.1 million, growth of about 6% year over year. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of $256.4 million. 

At last check the company's shares were little changed at $17.40. 

TST Recommends

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday: Virgin Galactic, Apple, Sgoco, Celldex

Biotech Stock Mailbag: Dynavax, ImmunoCellular, Celldex and Medgenics
INVESTING

Celldex Jumps on Phase 1b Progress With Skin-Disorder Drug

210630GoldBTC_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Gold and Bitcoin Are Taking Different Paths

Amazon Prime Video App Expected to Launch on Apple TV this Summer
INVESTING

Billion-Dollar Stock Bets: Cannabis, E-Sports, Crypto, Tech

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

More Meme Stock Momentum as Sgoco, Carver Bancorp Surge

Boeing Invests $20 Million in Human Spaceflight Company Virgin Galactic
MARKETS

Virgin Galactic, Tesla, AMC and Wells Fargo - 5 Things You Must Know

Hong Kong Stocks Complete Longest Losing Streak In 10 Weeks On Casino Slump, US Rate Outlook
INVESTING

When the Worst News Is a Golden Investment Opportunity

jim-cramer-on-what-to-watch-in-faang
INVESTING

Tech on Top as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft Outpace