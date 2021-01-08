SolarWinds Hires Consultancy Led by Ex-Homeland Security Director

Cybersecurity firm SolarWinds (SWI) - Get Report is hiring a new consulting business led by Chris Krebs, the former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Alex Stamos, Facebook's former chief security officer, to help the company respond to a recent massive cyberattack.

Krebs was the first head of the Dept. of Homeland Security's CISA unit and led the country's effort to protect the 2020 elections from foreign interference.

"We have brought in the expertise of Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos to assist in this review and provide best-in-class guidance on our journey to evolve into an industry leading secure software development company," SolarWinds said in an email to Bloomberg.

The announcement comes after federal judiciary officials said the electronic filing system used by federal courts was likely compromised in a SolarWinds attack that is suspected to have been carried out last month by agents working for the Russian government.

Between March and June, hackers believed to be linked to Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, inserted malware into software updates for SolarWinds' Orion IT infrastructure management software.

That hack led to security breaches at the Treasury Department, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and a number of SolarWinds' corporate clients, including Microsoft.

Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said in a blog post Thursday that the hackers in the SolarWinds attack were able to view the company's source code.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it found no evidence hackers had accessed production services or customer data, nor that they had used Microsoft's systems to attack others. But an investigation did reveal a lone internal account that was used to view source code "in a number of source code repositories."

"We believe the Solorigate incident is an opportunity to work together in important ways, to share information, strengthen defenses and respond to attacks," Microsoft said. It added that it believes the intruders represented a "very sophisticated nation-state actor."

