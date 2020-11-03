SolarEdge Shares Dimmer as Sales Trail Expectations

SolarEdge shares are down after the solar-inverter maker reported third-quarter revenue dropped 18%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) - Get Report shares dropped on Tuesday after the maker of solar inverters posted lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue and a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales estimate.

Shares of the Herzliya, Israel, company recently traded at $217.30, down 19%. They had nearly tripled year to date through Monday

Revenue fell 18% in the quarter to $338.1 million from $410.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $343 million in the latest quarter.

Net income registered $43.8 million, or 83 cents a share, in the latest quarter, up from $41.6 million, or 81 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings totaled $1.21 a share, unchanged from a year earlier. The analyst consensus called for adjusted EPS of 74 cents a share.

SolarEdge estimated fourth-quarter sales will total $345 million to $365 million. The analyst consensus called for $391 million.

Last week, UBS analyst Jon Windham lowered his rating on four solar stocks to sell from neutral: SolarEdge, SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report, JinkoSolar JKS and SunRun (RUN) - Get Report.

The stocks have benefited in recent months from investor enthusiasm about alternative-energy companies.

But “even a Blue Wave election would result in less-than-priced-in policy support over the next year” for the solar industry, Windham said.

A blue wave would mean Democratic Party victories for the presidency and both houses of Congress.

Current valuations for the stocks “reflect campaign platform optimism more than realistic 2021-24 policy implementation,” he said.

Still, Windham raised his share-price targets -- to $210 from $160 for SolarEdge -- to account for recent price action.