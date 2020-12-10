TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

SoftBank to Sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai Motors - Report

SoftBank is reportedly selling the robotics company for almost $1 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Hyundai Motors is acquiring robotics firm Boston Dynamics from SoftBank  (SFTBY)  for 1 trillion won (U.S. $917 million), with the acquisition expected to be finalized at a board meeting on Thursday, the Korea Economic Daily reported this week. 

The companies have reportedly been engaged in sale discussions since at least early November. 

Boston Dynamics is best-known for its robotic dog, Spot, which it sells for $75,000. Spot has been used to herd sheep and was used by healthcare providers this year to triage patients suspected of having coronavirus. 

Hyundai Motor has been investing heavily in robotics recently, announcing plans to invest up to 1.5 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in robotics by 2025. Hyundai has mainly focused on manufacturing wheeled robots for factory use, according to Endgadget. 

Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and acquired by Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Report Google in 2013, which then sold it to SoftBank in 2017. 

SoftBank shares were rising 10.4% to $39.15 Thursday morning in response to the highly successful public debut of DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report on Wednesday. 

SoftBank owns 20% of DoorDash post-IPO after acquiring its stake over the past two years for about $680 million. Meanwhile, the paper profit from the food delivery service's initial public offering rose to $11.2 billion for SoftBank, according to Bloomberg. There have been reports that the Japanese-based investment firm could attempt to go private. 

The DoorDash boon could raise the profit margin in SoftBank's Vision Fund unit to its highest ever after it recorded record losses in the last fiscal year. 

DoorDash shares were falling 4.4% in the stock's second day of trading.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.

 

Tenet Healthcare Lead
INVESTING

Tenet Healthcare Jumps on $1.1B Deal to Buy Surgical Centers

Ciena Stock Gains on Stifel Upgrade
INVESTING

Ciena Tumbles on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss

airbnb
INVESTING

Airbnb Eyes $100 Billion Valuation After Surge Pricing IPO; Jim Cramer Warns on Market Orders

Beijing has promised to build more charging facilities and filling stations for electricity- and hydrogen-powered cars. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2021

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer Vaccine Gets FDA Final Review - How to Follow in Real-Time

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Faces Little Risk from FTC Lawsuit, Analysts Say

5 Things the Jobless Should Remember at Tax Time
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Rise as Labor Recovery Slows Amid Covid-19 Surge

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stocks Waver as Jobless Claims Surge and Stimulus Talks Stall