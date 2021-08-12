TheStreet home
Inside LA's New $5 Billion SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stock: Shares Drop on Second-Quarter Loss

SoFi  membership numbers jump 113% year over year.
SoFi Technologies  (SOFI) - Get Report reported a loss for the second quarter, even as revenue doubled at the online personal finance platform.

Revenue reached $231.27 million in the quarter from $114.95 million last year. But SoFi registered a net loss of $165.31 million, or 48 cents a share, swinging from last year’s profit of $7.81 million, which translated to a per-share loss of 3 cents.

SoFi recently traded at $15.34, down 12%.

As for this year’s loss, “We remeasured our valuation allowance during 2020 as a result of the deferred tax liabilities recognized in connection with our acquisition of Galileo, which decreased the valuation allowance by $99.8 million,” the company said.

“The absence of that tax benefit, together with significant non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and fair value changes in warrants primarily related to the fair market value of SoFi stock, were the largest contributors to the current period net loss.”

But SoFi’s total membership gained 113% year-over-year to 2.6 million, up from 1.2 million at the same point last year. And total products rose 123% to 3.7 million at quarter-end compared to 1.6 million at the same point last year.

“Growth in our member base and products was driven by significant expansion in the offering across business segments,” SoFi said.

Expansion was “particularly [strong] in the financial services segment, where growth in SoFi Invest and SoFi Money offerings more than tripled the number of financial services segment products, to nearly 2.7 million, up from approximately 783,000 at the same point last year.” 

"Management expects continued strong growth in the third quarter of 2021, with expected adjusted net revenue of $245 million to $255 million and expected adjusted EBITDA of $(7) million to $3 million," SoFi said. 

