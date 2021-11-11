SoFi Stock Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Sales and Narrower Loss

Shares of online financial services company SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report jumped on Wednesday after the company reported third quarter results ahead of estimates.

SoFi reported a third quarter net loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $277 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $251.5 million.

"Our strategy to build the first digital one-stop shop that meets our members’ financial needs for every major event in their lives, and all of the days in between, continues to pay off," said CEO Anthony Noto.

"Through successful execution, we've grown, broadened, and diversified our three business segments, resulting in another quarter of record revenue and a fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA."

The company reported 96% year over year growth in total members to 2.9 million, including 35% growth sequentially from the second quarter.

Shares of SoFi jumped 16% to $23.70 per share premarket Thursday.

Analysts at Jefferies reiterated their buy rating while raising the company's price target to $26 from $24 per share.

"Overall we view the quarter positively given the strong beat on adj net revs/EBITDA and loan originations. Further, we view the increased guide positively as we believe cont'd momentum in account growth and product trends are indicative of LT profit goals," Jefferies analyst John Hecht said.

Oppenheimer reiterated its outperform rating while raising its price target to $28 from $23.

"SoFi's underlying assets are what investors should focus on over the long term and SoFi’s ability to generate sustained high levels of revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA. Ultimately we value SoFi on a sum of the parts basis given," analyst Dominick Gabriele said.