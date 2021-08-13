TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What's Next for Robinhood Stock? Jim Cramer Says AMC Is in the 'Fulcrum of Worry'
What's Next for Robinhood Stock? Jim Cramer Says AMC Is in the 'Fulcrum of Worry'
Publish date:

SoFi Stock Down as End of Lockup Period Approaches

A lockup period ends early next week for some SoFi holders. Rosenblatt Securities sees short-term trouble ahead for the stock but remains a buyer.
Author:

SoFi Technologies  (SOFI) - Get Report Friday sustained its loss from late Thursday as a lockup period for some holders of the online personal-finance-services provider is about to end and Rosenblatt Securities sees short-term trouble ahead for the stock..

The holders will be able to start selling shares early next week, said Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan, Bloomberg reports. The San Francisco company went public in June.

SoFi stock recently traded at $15.50, down 11% and little changed from after-hours trading Thursday. The online personal finance company fell after it reported a loss for the second quarter, even as revenue doubled.

SoFi registered a net loss of $165.3 million, or 48 cents a share, swinging from profit of $7.8 million, or a per-share loss of 3 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. 

TheStreet Recommends

Revenue reached $231.2 million in the latest quarter from $115 million a year earlier.

Still, Horgan affirmed his buy rating and $30 price target. “We caution investors that we expect volatility in the short term, but we remain buyers here ahead of material catalyst,” he said.

Morningstar analyst Michael Miller puts fair value for SoFi at $20.50.

“Some investors may come away from the quarter disappointed, as top-line growth was more modest than the impressive second-quarter results reported by some of SoFi’s fintech peers, particularly those with heavy exposure to personal loans,” he wrote in a commentary Thursday.

“Despite this, a deeper look into the quarter reveals some key elements of strength as well as continued progress toward SoFi’s long-term goals. In general we view the results positively. We intend to maintain our $20.50 fair value estimate.”

Wish E-commerce company Lead
INVESTING

ContextLogic Stock Only Has One Trade Setup After Earnings Plunge

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Disney Stock Surges, Dow Futures Extend Record Run as Earnings Trump Inflation

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Stock Jumps, Pfizer Gains as FDA Approves COVID Vaccine Booster

Pilgrim's Pride Surges on BMO Capital Upgrade to Outperform, Price Target Boost
INVESTING

Pilgrim's Pride Jumps as Brazil's JBS Looks to Take Firm Private

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday: ContextLogic, Disney, SoFi

2 congress washington dc sh
Financial Advisor Center

Retirement Legislation, Crypto and Investing News for Financial Advisers

Unilever Buying Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Latest Old Company Trying to Find New Life
EARNINGS

Honest Co. Stock Falls After Earnings and Revenue Miss

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Stock Leaps to 4-Month High as Streaming Gains, Theme Parks Power Earnings