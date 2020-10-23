Socket Mobile, Mattel: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Socket Mobile, Mattel, Gentex, NextGen Healthcare and Barclays are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were lower Friday amid diminishing chances that U.S. lawmakers will reach an aid package before Election Day.

Here are some of the big gainers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Socket Mobile | Percentage Increase 94%

Socket Mobile (SCKT) - Get Report soared after the barcode-scanner maker reported a leap in third-quarter earnings but warned that the results were incomplete. The company said its auditors didn't complete the part of the annual review related to goodwill impairment in time for the release.

2. Mattel | Percentage Increase 12%

Mattel (MAT) - Get Report shares surged after blasting third-quarter earnings estimates as Barbie and Hot Wheels sales jumped amid renewed toy purchases during the global coronavirus pandemic. Barbie sales rose 28% to more than $532 million worldwide, while Hot Wheels sales jumped 6.6% to $312.8 million.

3. Gentex | Percentage Increase 3%

Gentex (GNTX) - Get Report climbed after the auto parts company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The quarter was the second-highest sales quarter in company history behind only the third quarter of 2019, Gentex said. Net sales totaled $474.6 million, a 1% decline from a year ago.

4. NextGen Healthcare | Percentage Increase 6%

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) - Get Report was advancing after the health information services company beat Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $140 million, up from $134.3 million a year ago. Based on improved market conditions, Nextgen reinstated annual guidance.

5. Barclays | Percentage Increase 4%

Shares of Barclays (BCS) - Get Report jumped after the financial services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecast and Chief Executive Jes Staley said he planned to stay on for two more years. Barclays said in February that British regulators had launched an investigation into Staley's past connections to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which is yet to conclude.