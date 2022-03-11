Social Media Reacts to Disney's Pixar's 'Turning Red'

Even though Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Pixar's latest film "Turning Red" just premiered on Disney+ last night, people are already in love.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Disney premiered a number of its films, including "Soul" in 2020 and "Luca" last year, directly on its streaming platforms.

Other films, such as "Jungle Cruise" and Marvel's "The Eternals" premiered in theaters first successfully. But Disney's last animated feature, "Encanto," was a relative box office under performer until it hit Disney+.

Midsize family films, the kind Pixar specialize in, are struggling at the box office at the moment. But Disney always needs content for its streaming platform to keep customers subscribing, so it seems as if the company is still refining its release approach.

“Turning Red” tells the story of a 13-year-old overachiever Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) and her overprotective mother (voiced by Sandra Oh), who is obsessed with a boy band 4*Town and has a tendency to turn into giant red panda from time to time.

It’s Pixar’s first film to be directly solely by a woman (Domee Shi) as well as its first to focus on an Asian family.

So now that it’s out, what are people saying?

Critics Are Not Turned Off By Pixar's Latest

Critics and the biggest names in movie Twitter seem to love "Turning Red," with The Ringer calling it Pixar's best in years. "Shang-Chi" actor Simu Liu loved the film as well.

'Turning Red' Is Getting People In Their Feels

Because of the historic nature of the film, as well as its depiction of coming of age (always a relatable topic) people are having an emotional reaction to "Turning Red."