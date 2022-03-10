Social Media Crown Elon Musk 'Superman' for His Support of Ukraine

The billionaire has become one of Ukraine's biggest supporters since Russia invaded the country.

Elon Musk is already revered by an army of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report fans, who do not hesitate to attack anyone who criticizes the Tesla chief executive.

They go after journalists who write stories about Tesla that the fanbase doesn't like.

The same army applauds each of the billionaire's iconoclastic interventions. They boast of his genius and swoon with each product announcement. The same fans make excuses for him when he doesn't honor a promise.

They've launched a petition to force the White House to receive Musk and recognize Tesla's role in transforming the auto industry towards electrification.

Over the past few weeks, this army has grown even larger. Musk, for example, has more than 77 million followers on his Twitter account, where he regularly answers questions from Tesla vehicle owners.

Their adoration has just reached a new high, with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which started on Feb. 24.

The Ukrainian authorities have asked Musk to help them protect the country's access to the internet during the Russian invasion. Musk responded by sending a first wave of terminals tied to Starlink, the satellite internet connection service developed by his closely held company, SpaceX.

And Musk just sent out a second wave of Starlink terminals.

Power-Supply Equipment for Damaged Areas

He also announced that that he was sending generators to supply electricity to towns and areas destroyed by Russian bombing.

"We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for where electricity is not available," Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, responding to Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who thanked him for sending new Starlink terminals.

The conflict has already left hundreds dead and millions displaced in just over two weeks.

This latest announcement, which reinforces Musk's support for Ukraine, was immediately welcomed by millions of Musk's fans on social media. The whimsical CEO was crowned Ukraine's "Superman," no less.

"Thank you very much for the new devices. They will allow us to be more mobile," Fedorov wrote.

The prominent investor and wealth manager Ross Gerber added his voice: "So awesome."

"May be one of the best examples of being agile I've seen," another user added.

A user speculated that Musk was likely to build a factory in postwar Ukraine to help rebuild the country.

"Why do I get a feeling that Elon is going to build a factory in Ukraine to help recover from the aftermath of current war destruction? Russia and other European countries would get so jealous! $TSLA."

Another user summed up all the comments by simply posting a Photoshopped photo showing Musk in a Superman suit.

Elon Musk for President

Unsurprisingly, calls for Musk to enter politics were quick to come.

"You have to be our president, for real and for the world!!" commented one user.

"Elon, got any appreciation from Biden? You deserve it!" another user added.

"Changed more of what I believed about EM. And It was nothing crazy or horrible to begin with. Just a lot more about action & cutting out bullshit. Stuff I admire in a person," said another.

Other admirers argued that the billionaire's support for Ukraine was also a perfect response to critics of his space plans.

"He’s really stepped up to the plate. He gets a lot of criticism for “spending his money in space when the Earth has problems.” Seems he’s using space to fix Earth’s problems just fine ❤️" wrote one user.

Elon Musk has not yet responded to all these marks of admiration and even less to the encouragement to get into politics.

But as he has already proved on several occasions, with him anything is possible.