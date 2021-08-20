August 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Publish date:

Snowflake Stock Falls as Analyst Says Signings Growth Has Slowed

Snowflake shares tumble after Cleveland Research's report says the company's signings growth slowed from the first quarter.
Author:

Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report saw its biggest intraday decline since March on Friday after Cleveland Research issued a cautious report about the data-analytics-software company.

Shares of the Bozeman, Montana, company were down 8.14% to $256.70 on Friday.

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Closes Out Tough Week Amid COVID and Growth Concerns

The report said that Snowflake's signings growth slowed from the first quarter, while consumption growth was likely similar, at best, to first-quarter levels, according to Bloomberg.

The report also said that the company’s partners were seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from the hyperscalers, particularly Google’s  (GOOGL) - Get Report BigQuery cloud data warehouses.

Snowflake didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

TheStreet Recommends

Snowflake's shares took a hit in June when analysts reacted to the company’s long-term forecast of 10% operating margin and 30% product-sales growth.

The revenue forecast “represents a scaling function well ahead of prior generations of growth software” and may be an underestimate, Morgan Stanley said. “The harder part of the equation may be justifying the valuation based on these targets.”

Snowflake’s estimates showed strong conviction about continuing revenue growth, but the margin forecast was less robust, Citi analysts said at the time.

Snowflake is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 25. In May, the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and forecast slowing product-sales growth.

The company reported a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 12 cents a share on revenue of $228.9 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a loss of 15 cents a share on revenue of $212.6 million.

Analysts affirmed their ratings on Snowflake but were concerned about the stock's valuation.

Google's parent company is Alphabet, which is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises 250 Points as Wall Street Closes Out a Tough Week

Ross Stores Lead
INVESTING

Ross Stores Earnings: What Wall Street Is Saying

Greenpro Capital Lead
INVESTING

Greenpro Capital Stock Soars on Deal for Satellite Network

Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Creates Website to Update Sellers on Antitrust Action

Endo International Tumbles as Insys Expects Weak Painkiller Sales
INVESTING

Endo International Stock Tumbles on Report Restructuring Firm Has Been Contracted

Topps Lead
INVESTING

Topps SPAC Merger Falters as MLB Strikes New Trading-Card Deal

Microsoft Names Qualcomm Executive Hou Yang As New Greater China Chief
INVESTING

Microsoft Stock Hits Record High, $2.3 Trillion Market Value, With Apple in Sight

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock