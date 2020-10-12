Snowflake Rated Buy at Deutsche Bank, Piper Sandler on Growth Prospects

Analysts at Deutsche Bank and Piper Sandler are impressed with Snowflake's growth prospects.

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report Monday received positive recommendations from analysts at Deutsche Bank and Piper Sandler, who are impressed with the cloud service company’s growth prospects.

Snowflake shares recently traded at $245.51, up 3.15%, but have slipped 4% since the company’s initial public offering in September.

Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $305 price target.

“Data is the coal of the digital economy,” he wrote in a commentary. Production of the commodity “spurned the Industrial Revolution,” he said.

Now, “we find that capturing and analyzing data is becoming paramount to business success in the 21st century,” Colville said. “We see a world where the use of data is democratizing, many more roles and functions are becoming data consumers. … Our estimates call for data warehouse (analytical processing) spending to grow to $45.2bn in 2024, a 13% CAGR from 2019.”

Brent Bracelin of Piper Sandler began coverage of Snowflake with an overweight rating and a $264 price target.

“SNOW has built a new cloud-native software layer that has the potential to redefine and modernize the enterprise data stack,” he wrote in a commentary.

“Despite high valuation risks that could spark elevated stock volatility over the next six months,” Bracelin issued the strong rating “based on a unique cloud product and proven leadership team capable of executing on a compelling 10-year growth trajectory,” he said.

“A premium valuation is warranted for longer-term oriented investors looking out 3-5 years based on” several factors, he said.

That includes “triple-digit growth last quarter at $0.5 billion revenue scale, a proven leadership team stacked with A-plus talent and a clear path to multi-billion dollar revenue run-rate within two years.”