Snowflake, eBay, Nutanix: Midday Tech Stock Movers

Stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it will keep rates low through 2023, and that the U.S. economy will continue reeling without help from Congress.

Tech stocks were under pressure amid the continued uncertainty.

Snowflake

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report tumbled 9.4% to $230 on Thursday, the day after its initial public offering. Snowflake soared 111% on its first day of trading, reaching a market cap of $70 billion, but traded lower Thursday amid broader declines in tech stocks.

EBay

Shares of eBay (EBAY) - Get Report fell 5.1% to $47.83 on Thursday. Shares of the online auction site have gained more than 30% year to date amid greater demand for e-commerce. For the current quarter, eBay expects revenue of between $2.64 and $2.71 billion and earnings of between 81 cents and 87 cents a share.

Nutanix

Shares of cloud company Nutanix (NTNX) - Get Report fell 4.6% to $22.72 on Thursday. In late August, Nutanix announced that Chairman and CEO Dheeraj Pandey was stepping down, along with a $750 million investment from Bain Capital Private Equity. Shares have fallen 28% year to date.

Farfetch

Shares of Farfetch (FTCH) - Get Report, an e-commerce platform for luxury goods, fell 4.5% to $23.74 on Thursday. In the second quarter, the company reported a 74% increase in revenue to $365 million and 500,000 new customers amid widespread closures of physical retail stores.

DraftKings

Shares of DraftKings rose 3% to $52.55 on Thursday, extending Wednesday's gains. The sports betting and fantasy platform recently signed two partnerships: One with the New York Giants, making DraftKings the official online gaming partner of the team, and the other a content deal with ESPN to integrate DraftKings links into their websites.