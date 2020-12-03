TheStreet
Snowflake Sales Spark Flurry of Analyst Price-Target Upgrades

Snowflake trades lower even after strong third-quarter sales prompt analyst price-target upgrades.
Shares of Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report traded lower on Thursday after the cloud-based data storage provider posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales that sparked analyst price-target upgrades.

Snowflake reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales of $159.6 million, up 115% from a year ago and above analysts’ forecasts of $147.5 million. However, the company posted a per-share loss of $1.01, wider than analysts’ forecasts that called for a loss of 26 cents.

While mixed, the results prompted several analysts to raise their one-year price targets on Snowflake’s stock. 

Morgan Stanley raised its one-year price target to $265 from $220 on what it sees as “strong” consumption trends behind Snowflake’s year-over-year sales growth, though cautioned that fourth-quarter guidance was “just” in line with consensus forecasts.

Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight rating on Snowflake’s shares.

Piper Sandler, meanwhile, raised its one-year target to $312 from $264, noting it was “impressed” with the firm’s triple-digit product revenue growth and that Snowflake’s product gross margin exceeded 70% for the first time, though cautioned that a lack of more material upward revisions to forward estimates suggests “balanced” risk/reward.

Piper Sandler has an overweight rating on Snowflake.

Goldman Sachs last month initiated coverage of Snowflake with a buy rating and $268 price target. Credit Suisse also initiated coverage, with a neutral rating and a $250 price target. J.P. Morgan has a neutral rating on Snowflake and a $247 price target. 

The earnings results and analyst actions follow the San Mateo, California-based company’s first earnings report since going public on the New York Stock Exchange in September. Snowflake debuted at $80 before jumping to $120 in its first minutes of trading, then jumping as high as $319 before settling back down to $231.

Snowflake closed Wednesday's trading session down 4.2% to $292.69. 

The stock was down 2.39% at $285.69 in premarket trading on Thursday. 

