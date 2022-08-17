In a surprising development that has caught the world by surprise, Snoop Dogg and Master P have announced plans to pack a bowl.

A bowl of cereal, that is. What, did you think we meant something else?

The rap titans, born Calvin Broadus and Percy Miller, have announced the existence of their new cereal collaboration Snoop Loopz, which seems to be their take on the classic breakfast staple Kellogg's Froot Loops. It will be the first cereal created by their new company Broadus Foods, a minority-owned breakfast foods dispensary.

No breakfast cereal is complete without a cartoon mascot, and Snoop Loopz features a blue cartoon dogg wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

So When Can I Buy Snoop Loopz?

For a guy who seems like one of the most serene, mellow people on earth (can’t imagine why), Snoop Dogg is never far from his hustle.

Snoop Dogg has been a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur for three decades now, and his business ventures have included but are not limited to high-end cannabis, wine (with his 19 Crimes label) video games, pornography, esports, venture capitalism, sketch comedy variety shows, a Beyond Meat endorsement, and a bustling side career as a character actor.

His career arc, from a guy who once had a very public trial for murder to the nation’s cuddly pimp uncle type is a true “Only in America” tale.

Master P is no slacker either, as he famously built his label No Limit from the ground up into an era-defining rap institution, with sidelines in professional wrestling, professional basketball (he played with the Continental Basketball Association) and at one point he absolutely dominated the direct-to-DVD low budget rapsplotation action film market. Last year, he introduced his own line of Master Crunch Cereal.

So breakfast food is simply another avenue of business for them to explore, and a sign that the gangster rap that terrified parents in the ‘90s now seems downright wholesome, if not a source of comforting nostalgia, to parents of today. Time does strange things.

There’s not a great deal of information known about Snoop Loopz just yet, including nutritional value, how much it costs, when it will be on sale, or where you can buy it.

But the box does guarantee that it’s Berry Delicious Fo Shizzle!, a claim we do not doubt. It’s also apparently gluten-free.

This is apparently not the first breakfast offering from Snoop, as his Momma Snoop breakfast line also includes a pancake mix that honors his late mother.

Their website notes that Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities." The company supports the charity Door of Hope, a Pasadena-based Christian nonprofit that aids the homeless, with a focus on homeless families.

Jim Dyson/Getty

Jack White Has Some Questions

As noted by Stereogum, Jack White took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on their cereal, while also asking the important question. Not about when you can buy Snoop Loopz, but what exactly does “More Marshmallows” entail?

“in the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words “MORE MARSHMALLOWS”. More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than “before”. Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say…a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope.”

Good question, Jack. But as with all greatest artists, Snoop and Master P raise more questions than they answer.