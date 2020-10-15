Snap's New Add Music Feature Is Officially Live

Users of Snapchat can now add music to their photo and video messages.

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report on Thursday offered users of Snapchat a library of music to add sound to their photo and video messages.

This "Sound on Snap" feature, unveiled by the messaging app in August, went live globally on Thursday.

Users can now add music either before or after they capture their photos or videos.

Those viewing the posts can swipe up to view information about the song and listen to it on a music-streaming platform.

The music feature is also a key part of popular short-form-video app TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance.

The add-music feature, which debuted in New Zealand and Australia, also takes aim at Facebook (FB) - Get Report. The Menlo Park, Calif., social-media giant launched Instagram Reels around the same time, in August.

Shares of Snap, Santa Monica, Calif., at last check rose 1.1% to $27.40.

The company warned that users should not use "Sound on Snap" in political or religious speech. "While we support self-expression, including about politics and religion, we also believe that artists have the right to determine when and how their works are used in political and religious statements," the company said.

The tech company said that it has multiyear agreements with publishers and labels, including Warner Music Group, Merlin and its independent label members, NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt, and BMG Music Publishing.

Snap said it was also testing a feature that would enable users to create their own sounds to add to Snaps. That functionality is expected to roll out globally over the coming months.

For the second quarter Snap reported a loss of 23 cents a share, narrowed from 19 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted loss, 9 cents a share, was in line with Wall Street estimates. Revenue rose 17% from a year earlier to $454 million.