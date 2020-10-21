Snap, WD-40: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday - TheStreet
Snap, WD-40: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Astrotech, WD-40, Snap, PNM Resources and Ericsson are some of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were searching for a direction Wednesday as the prospects for a coronavirus stimulus agreement in Washington have brightened.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday.

1. Astrotech | Percentage Increase Over 104%

Astrotech  (ASTC) - Get Report soared after the aerospace and defense company said its BreathTech subsidiary had signed a joint development agreement with the Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid breath test for the coronavirus.  

2. WD-40 | Percentage Increase Over 16%

WD-40  (WDFC) - Get Report rose after the maker of multi-use oil products reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company cited a trend it called "isolation renovation," in which consumers are doing more improvements because they are spending more time at home due the pandemic.

3. Snap | Percentage Increase Over 33%

Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report shares soared to an all-time high after the instant messaging app maker posted a surprise third-quarter profit on surging user and revenue growth. Daily active users on its Snapchat platform rose 18% from the same period last year to 249 million over the third quarter.

4. PNM Resources | Percentage Increase Over 9%

PNM Resources  (PNM) - Get Report jumped after the power and utility company said it cut a deal to be bought by Spanish utility giant Iberdrola for $4.3 billion, making Iberdrola’s Avangrid business the third-largest renewable energy operator in the U.S. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the companies said.

5. Ericsson | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Ericsson  (ERIC) - Get Report said climbed after the Swedish telecom beat Wall Street's third-quarter sales and earning expectations. Sales were driven mainly by 5G sales in Mainland China. The company it has not seen negative impact of Covid-19 on it business, largely due to footprint gains, but sales in Latin America and Africa have suffered.

