TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Snap Snaps Up After MoffettNathanson Upgrade to Buy

Snap 'reflects current macroeconomic conditions supportive of elevated valuations for high growth stocks,' MoffettNathanson said, upgrading the stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report shares rose after MoffettNathanson analysts upgraded their rating for the photo-focused social-media company to buy from neutral and lifted their share-price target to $57 from $39.

The move is based on a valuation of 10 times revenue versus 7 times previously. 

“We continue to believe Snap results will surprise on the upside, as we are 15% above consensus 2024 revenue and 30% above consensus 2024 non-GAAP operating income,” the analysts wrote in a commentary.

“We are not revising our Snap estimates [now], but we continue to project strong revenue growth and profitability going forward. 

"Our upgrade reflects current macroeconomic conditions supportive of elevated valuations for high growth stocks.”

In addition, “there is further upside potential for Snap to benefit from e-commerce and [small- and medium-sized business] marketer tailwinds driving the broader online advertising sector.”

Snap shares recently traded at $49.93, up 1.8%. They have nearly tripled (up 175%) over the past year amid investor excitement over social-media companies during the covid pandemic.

“Despite covid-19 weighing on advertising demand generally this year, we expect Snap will end 2020 with 44% revenue growth, nearly the same level as in 2019,” the MoffettNathanson analysts said.

“With an expected cyclical recovery in advertising spending in 2021, we estimate Snap’s revenue will rise by 54% next year and continue to increase in the 30% range annually through 2024.”

Also, “we have been impressed by Snap’s ability to generate strong top-line results while keeping expenses growing at a relatively modest 20% rate.”

A Tesla store in Hangzhou. Xpeng is one of three Chinese electric vehicle start-ups viewed as potential rivals to America's Tesla. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil, Tesla: Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple's Tim Cook Reportedly Seeking New Directors to Add to Board
INVESTING

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Parler Suspension and Free Speech Unrelated

Amazon Warehouse Lead
INVESTING

6,000 Amazon Employees in Alabama to Vote on Joining Union

Palantir Technologies
INVESTING

Is Palantir Stock Set to Break Out and Retest Highs?

Dow Plunges 3,000 Points For Biggest One-day Drop Ever, Despite Donald Trump's And Federal Reserve's Efforts To Soothe US Coronavirus Worries
MARKETS

Dow Trades Lower as Wall Street Scrutinizes Biden Relief Plan

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Dating-App Company Bumble Files for IPO

The One Bank Stock You Should Buy This Summer. Is it JPMorgan, Citi or RBC?
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy JPMorgan

zoom (2)
INVESTING

Zoom Video Is Bernstein's Highest Conviction Pick for 2021