Snap has rebounded hard from the March lows but is starting to waver. Here's what the charts look like ahead of earnings.

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report was up slightly on Monday, climbing just more than 1.3%. However, investors aren’t focused on the modest move Monday - they are focused on Tuesday after the close of trading.

That’s when Snap will report its quarterly earnings, the first of the major social media players to do so. We already know the public is flocking to Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Instagram, Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report and Snapchat and as they await the stay-at-home orders to lift.

However, we’ve already heard from management at Twitter and Facebook that digital ad revenue is under pressure. Other outlets and platforms have reported increased traffic and lower ad revenue too.

With many businesses under pressure due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that marketing budgets have come under pressure as well. So it's understandable that investors are concerned heading into the report.

Snap shares have rallied well off the March lows, but are starting to break down a bit. Let’s look at the charts.

Trading Snap Stock

Snap stock plunged from a high near $20 in January to a low just below $8 in March - talk about a beating. However, shares then embarked on a strong rally, running from $8 to $14 in just a few weeks.

But that’s about where the stock’s strength ended. Near $14, Snap shares ran into the 50% retracement for the current 2020 range. It also ran into the declining 50-day moving average.

The action conveys that bulls had been, and to some degree, remain in control of the short-term price action, but that the bears remain in control of some of the larger reference points on the chart. In other words, Snap is a “prove it” stock, where bulls must prove they are in control by reclaiming key areas on the chart.

They can do that by reclaiming the 50% retracement and 50-day moving average. A close above this area puts the 200-day moving average near $15.20 in play, followed by a possible rally into the $17 range.

If the post-earnings reaction is bearish, look to see if $11 is supported. This level buoyed Snap stock in early April amid a shallow pullback before shares continued higher. Below $11 puts $10 in play, a key level over the past 14 months.

Finally, if Snap breaks below $10, the $8 low is back in play. It would be quite bearish for Snap to revisit this area, and likely cast a dark shadow across the rest of the social media space.

For now though, keep an eye on $14 on the upside and $11 on the downside. A break of either can create a continuation trade in either direction.

