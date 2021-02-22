TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Snap Touches $100B Valuation After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Snap shares wavered, touching a $100 billion market value, after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Snapchat's parent to overweight from equal-weight.
Author:
Publish date:

Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report shares wavered on Monday, at one point touching a $100 billion market value, after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Snapchat's parent to overweight from equal-weight.

"SNAP’s use cases/engagement continue to expand … with SNAP having recently disclosed 100 million-plus global Spotlight users (after only launching 3 months ago) and 250 million-plus global Maps users. Further, we estimate there are 300 million-plus global Discover users," Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said.

Snap shares early on jumped as much as 3% to $67.50. They have also fallen as much as 1.1% to $64.78. The stock at last check was off 0.6% to $65.16. 

Snap looks set for continued faster-than-expected growth in engagement, revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to Nowak, who raised his price target to $80 a share from $50. 

A $100 billion valuation would make Snap a more valuable company than Target  (TGT) - Get Report and Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report, according to Bloomberg. The stock has doubled in about four months. 

Morgan Stanley expects Snap to achieve a 37% top-line compounded annual growth rate between 2021 and 2024, which is faster than most of its peers in the social-media space. 

Earlier this month, Snap forecast a first-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, even after its fourth-quarter results topped analyst estimates. 

The company said its first-quarter adjusted Lbitda would range $50 million to $70 million. Revenue is expected to be $720 million to $740 million, vs. $462 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Four analysts surveyed by FactSet on average had been expecting the Santa Monica, Calif., company to report first-quarter Ebitda of $258.3 million.

Kohl's Chart Says It's Headed Lower
INVESTING

Kohl’s Extends Gains as Activist Group Seeks Board Control

Cooper Tire & Rubber Hits 52-Week High on Upgrade
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Cooper Tire, American Airlines

The Home Depot Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Home Depot After It Reports Earnings

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq Slides and Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Weigh Inflation Risks

Royal Caribbean Shares Slip on Downgrade
INVESTING

Is Royal Caribbean Stock Finally a Buy?

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple Tops Samsung for No. 1 in Smartphone Sales

Ebix Short Thesis Undermined by IRS Audit Investigation Resolution
INVESTING

Ebix Slumps as Auditor Resigns Over India Gift-Card Inquiry

CEO of Binance, the World's Biggest Cryptocurrency Exchange, Talks to TheStreet
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Binance Coin Rebound