Snap Stops Promoting Trump Posts

CEO Evan Spiegel told employees on Wednesday that it won't promote accounts linked to people who incite racial violence, and that includes Trump's.

Snap is no longer promoting President Trump's posts within Snapchat's Discover feature, the company said on Wednesday.

CEO Evan Spiegel announced the move in a memo to employees, which was also published on Snap's website. Snap (SNAP) - Get Report shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday to $19.25.

Spiegel's memo included a great deal of context about the history of racial inequality in terms of both policing and economic opportunity. And he said that "divisive people" may be allowed to maintain accounts on Snapchat, so long as the content is consistent with its community guidelines, but that Snap will not promote those accounts.

“We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform,” Spiegel wrote.

Although President Trump wasn't explicitly named in the memo, the company told press outlets that it is not promoting Trump's content on its Discover platform.

On Wednesday, in response, the Trump campaign accused Snap in a statement of "actively engaging in voter suppression." It added in its statement that “Snapchat hates that so many of their users watch the President’s content and so they are actively engaging in voter suppression."

Snap's move follows a decision by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report last week to begin adding content warning labels to some of Trump's tweets, including one containing inaccurate claims about mail-in voting and another with a reference to looting and shooting protestors.

In response, Trump signed an executive order last week intended to tightly regulate social media firms that he considers biased. Legal experts doubt the enforceability of the order, however. On Tuesday, the Center for Democracy and Technology, a civil liberties group focused on tech, sued to block the order on First Amendment grounds.

Facebook, meanwhile, has refused to tag or remove Trump's recent incendiary posts about the protests.

Zuckerberg's inaction on the posts has sparked a backlash both from civil rights groups and some of Facebook's own employees, who have spoken out about their dismay with the decision, or in some cases, quit.

