Snap (SNAP) - Get Report shares rose nearly 6% in premarket trading Friday after the social media company reported revenue and user growth that beat expectations, prompting several analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

Other social media stocks including Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report also traded higher on Friday.

Snap reported a first-quarter loss of $287 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $306 million, or 21 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue increased 66% to $770 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 26 cents a share on revenue of $744 million.

Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on Snap shares by $1 to $75 from $74, calling the results strong in terms of revenue, users, and profitability, adding that “.. the Street is underappreciating the core momentum and use-case based monetization runway ahead.”

Barclays, meantime, raised its price target to $75 from $66, noting user trends appear to be accelerating alongside the reopening of the economy, and that the company is “still in the sweet spot of generating fairly significant revenue growth rates …”

Citigroup analysts held their sell rating and $40 price target despite noting that revenue, daily active users, and adjusted EBITDA all beat expectations, while the second-quarter revenue forecast “came in handily above Street expectations.”

Both Loop Capital Markets and Truist Securities maintained their buy ratings amid the better-than-expected results and stronger user growth and monetization. Loop held its $78 price target, while Truist maintained its $85 price target.

Shares of Snap were up 5.82% at $60.37 in premarket trading on Friday, while shares of Pinterest were up 3.14% at $74.25. Shares of Facebook were up 0.64% at $298.41 and shares of Twitter were up 1.62% at $65.35.