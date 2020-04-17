Snap Is Overpriced Heading Into Its Q1 Report

The company's current valuation reflects too much optimism and makes this investment too risky for now.

Snap’s (SNAP) - Get Report shares have been highly volatile in 2020, having declined more than 50% from February into March, before bouncing back more than 60% these past few weeks.

However, this latest recovery is unjustified, as Snap’s near-term prospects are significantly weaker than meet the eye. Snap's revenues are going to face difficult headwinds in the coming months, as the advertising market has lost significant strength owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snap is likely to guide for declining revenues growth rates for Q2 2020. Avoid this stock -- here's why:

Near-Term Prospects Are Worse Than Expected

Snap will report its Q1 2020 results on Tuesday, April 21 after hours. It will also likely offer the investment community guidance for Q2 2020, and this is going to be a negative surprise for investors since aside from a likely increase in the number of users on its platform, the advertising market has significantly weakened of late.

Indeed, many large advertising-supported companies such as Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report have already notified the market of this dynamic through preliminary business updates, with their share prices reflecting this uncertainty and poor near-term visibility.

But the same can not be said about Snap, despite Snap deriving approximately 98% of its revenues from advertising and having to compete in the advertising sector under very similar dynamics to its peer group.

Snap’s Bull Thesis Demands Strong Revenue Growth

Snap has been consistently growing its revenues at approximately mid-to-high 40 percent year-over-year over the past three quarters, as well as its guidance for Q1 2020, which is also in this range.

Furthermore, given the consistency with which its revenue growth rates have been in this range, up to and including its Q1 2020, it can be said that investors now expect this sort of revenue growth rate to continue near-term. However, this is about to change dramatically.

Looking more closely at Snap’s recent Q4 2019 revenue growth rate, there has been a healthy spread between its growth in terms of users coming onto its platform, as well as advertising pricing, which is reflected in Snap’s average revenue per user (ARPU) metric.

Specifically, Snap reported revenue growth rates of 44% in Q4 2019 compared with the same period a year ago. However, North America is critical to Snap’s revenue growth trend, as it makes up close to 70% of Snap’s total revenue. Accordingly, what happens in North America has an outsized effect on Snap’s revenue stream.

Snap reported that in Q4 2019, its user growth (DAU) was up 9%, but it was its ARPU that was up significantly, at 31% compared with the same period a year ago. Thus, the driving force for Snap has been its ability to raise its ARPU. And when that declines in the quarter ahead, investors will reconsider this investment.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Given that Snap’s revenue growth rate is highly likely to be guided on the negative for Q2 2020, what are investors then left to feel bullish about Snap’s investment?

Snap was able to generate $1.7 billion in revenues for 2019; however, this was closely mirrored by huge operating losses. In fact, Snap’s "clean" GAAP operating income (before taxes, interest income, interest expense, and other) was negative $1.1 billion.

Snap presently is being valued at 10.9 times its trailing revenues, down over the course of 2019 from a multiple of 14.5 times its trailing revenues.

However, given so much near-term uncertainty as well as the fact that Snap’s customers do not have long-term advertising commitments with Snap, this implies that Snap’s near-term prospects are likely to be more challenging that its share price reflects.

Having said that, during this turbulent time, despite incurring significant losses, Snap’s balance sheet carries approximately $2 billion of cash and equivalents that will provide the company with plenty of maneuverability.

The Bottom Line

Snap remains overpriced amidst all this sector's uncertainty and whereas its peers have already reflected this reality, Snap has not done so yet.

The $20 billion market cap for Snap's significantly unprofitable company leaves new shareholders with little to no further upside potential. Its valuation reflects too much optimism and makes this investment too risky and speculative for now.

