American Airlines, Snap: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Darden Restaurants, Snap, American Airlines, SLM Corp. and Diageo are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were rising Thursday as investors took comfort in a dip in weekly jobless claims and looked past disappointing tech earnings.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Darden Restaurants | Percentage Increase 6.5%

Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report advanced after Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan raised her price target on shares of the owner of Olive Garden and other restaurant brands to $135 from $123.

The analyst kept an overweight rating on the shares after meeting with management.

2. Snap | Percentage Increase 10.5%

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report shares jumped after analysts at Evercore placed Snapchat's parent on its Tactical Outperform list and after peer social-media major Facebook (FB) - Get Report posted strong earnings.

Evercore also raised its price target on Snap, the Santa Monica, Calif., parent of the graphics-focused social-media site, to $57 a share from $42.

3. American Airlines | Percentage Increase 8.7%

American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report shares soared the most in more than two years in heavy trading volume after the biggest U.S. carrier posted a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss amid the ongoing interest in heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street.

4. SLM Corp.| Percentage Increase 14%

SLM Corp. (SLM) - Get Report, commonly known as Sallie Mae, rose after fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street's expectations.

The company reported net income of $431 million, or $1.13 a share, compared with $137 million, or 32 cents, a year earlier.

5. Diageo | Percentage Increase 5.1%

Diageo (DEO) - Get Report climbed after the wine and spirits company reported an unexpected rise in underlying net sales growth in the six months to Dec. 31.

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and owner of Guinness, benefited from a strong performance in the United States, where it generates 80% of sales from off-license retail and grocery stores.