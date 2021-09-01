September 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
There's Pent Up Demand for Travel, But Air Traffic Won't Normalize 'Immediately:' Analyst
Publish date:

Smith & Wesson Stock Drops on Revenue Miss; Earnings Top Estimates

Smith & Wesson reported a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue, but missed analyst estimates.
Author:

Shares of gunmaker Smith & Wesson  (SWBI) - Get Smith & Wesson Brands Inc Report dropped sharply after hours Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter revenue below estimates while topping earnings expectations.

The Springfield, Mass.-based company reported first-quarter non-GAAP net income of $77.1 million, or $1.57 per share, on revenue of $274.6 million

Analysts were expecting the gun manufacturer to report first-quarter earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $278.6 million, according to FactSet. 

"We believe we are well positioned for the ever-changing market conditions in our industry, to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and continue delivering impressive profitability in any environment,"  CEO Mark Smith said. 

The company said its revenue for the quarter marked the fifth consecutive quarter for top-line results. 

Despite the revenue miss, the company's gross margin improved to 47.3% from 40.2% a year ago. 

TheStreet Recommends

However, shares on Wednesday were down 2.77% to $24.19 after hours at last check. 

Also weighing on the stock could be a school shooting at a Winston-Salem, N.C, high school Wednesday afternoon that injured one student. 

The shooting renewed calls for stricter gun laws on social media. 

Over 70% of the company's revenue comes from handguns, while long guns account for about 24% of sales annually. 

In the previous quarter, the company reported a 67% jump in sales driven by a surge in demand for firearms following the election of President Joe Biden. 

Democrats are traditionally seen as being more stringent on gun control and sales often rise. 

Jim Cramer: PVH in a Sweet Spot
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: PVH, SunRun, Uber

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
INVESTING

Nasdaq Ends at Record in Mixed Trading on First Day of September

Ambarella Shares Expand After Hours as Compression-Tech Firm's Loss Eases
INVESTING

Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Targets Europe With Its Smart EVs As It Takes A First Step Towards Going Global
INVESTING

Nio Charts Suggest Caution After Disappointing Deliveries

Brown-Forman's Profits Pour In, Helped by Jack Daniels Whiskey
INVESTING

Brown-Forman Stock Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Midday Report: Southwest Falls on February Weakness; Jobs Back Rate Hike
INVESTING

American Air, United Air Stocks Fall Along with TSA Screenings

Will the Force Be With Amazon? Jim Cramer Weighs in on the JEDI Deal
INVESTING

Amazon to Hire 55,000 People for Corporate, Tech Positions

DiDi Lead
INVESTING

Chinese Tech Stocks JD.com, DiDi Rise on Reported Union Plans