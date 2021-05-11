TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

SmileDirectClub Cut at J.P. Morgan as Guidance Misses Forecast

SmileDirectClub falls as J.P. Morgan downgrades the stock, seeing 'less potential upside over the next 12 months.'
Author:
Publish date:

SmileDirectClub  (SDC) - Get Report shares on Tuesday were downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan and other investment firms after the oral-care company posted mixed first-quarter results and soft guidance.

Shares of the Nashville company at last check were down 5.5% at $7.53. The stock had dropped 5% on Monday.

Tesla, Palantir, ARK and Apple, Wynn - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

SmileDirectClub reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 12 cents a share. FactSet's consensus analyst estimates were a GAAP loss of 18 cents a share, or an adjusted 13 cents.

Revenue came in at $199.5 million, beating the FactSet consensus estimate of $197.3 million.

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded the company's stock to neutral from overweight and slashed his price target to $10 a share from $14. 

Marcus said in a research note that the company's guidance for sequential 5% to 7% revenue growth off a depressed second quarter indicates sales of $820 million to $836 million for 2021, below Wall Street's call for $851 million. 

SmileDirectClub shares earlier this month took a beating after the company said an April cyberattack could cost it as much as $15 million of revenue.

"With mixed execution, a potentially lingering impact from the cybersecurity attack, and a seemingly slower-than-expected new aligner ramp into the recovery, we see less potential upside over the next 12 months vs. our coverage universe," he said.

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard, who has a hold rating on SmileDirectClub, cut his price target to $9 from $10. He also cited management's revenue growth projections. 

The analyst wrote that "investors may be disappointed by increased sales and marketing spend in the first quarter with management citing [5% to 7% quarter-to-quarter] revenue growth in [the] third quarter/fourth quarter, despite coming off a depressed second-quarter base impaired by the recent cyberattack," according to Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wilson Wright said that while there was "no earth-shattering news with the first-quarter report ... several questions linger following the call around why [the third quarter] may not see a more meaningful sequential recovery following the seemingly one-time nature of the cyber incident, SDC’s broader North America opportunity ... more tangible traction across its various acquisition channel strategies, and marketing-spend dynamics."

The analyst, who has a $13 price target on the stock, added that "SDC still remains highly levered to greater adoption across a large underserved [direct-to-consumer] clear-aligner market, contributing to our outperform" rating.

SmileDirectClub went public in September 2019, raising $1.3 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO.

In April 2020, the company said it had received a patent for its SmileShop concept and process.

Dogecoin
INVESTING

Dogecoin In Focus as Musk Asks Whether Tesla Should Accept It

ARK Invest Lead
INVESTING

ARK Innovation Extends Slump, Dips Below $100 as Tech Rout Deepens

Tesla Says Sorry To Chinese Buyers, Back-peddling On Its 'no Compromise' Attitude Towards 'unreasonable' Customer Grievances As Pressure Mounts On Social Media And State Press
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on Shanghai Expansion Halt Report, Slowing China Car Sales

Palantir Technologies
INVESTING

Palantir Slides After Earnings on Higher Compensation Costs

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Young People Buying Dogecoin

Wall Street Preview: How Will Stocks Fare When the Markets Open?
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Slump as Inflation Fears Sink Technology Shares

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Tumble As Tech Rout Intensifies on Inflation Fears

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING

US Gas Prices Test 2014 Highs Following Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack