Smart-TV Maker Vizio Tumbles in Market Debut

Vizio Holding shares fell from its IPO price. The IPO gave the smart-TV producer a market value of $3.86 billion.

Vizio Holding (VZIO) - Get Report got off to a rough start Thursday as the smart-TV and soundbar maker slipped in its market debut.

Shares of the Costa Mesa, Calif., company at last check were down 15% to $17.95.

The company and some of its investors sold 12.25 million shares at $21 each, Vizio said in a statement.

Vizio is selling 7.56 million shares and holders 4.69 million. The holders also have offered the underwriters an option on 1.84 million more shares.

The IPO gives the company a market value of $3.86 billion.

Vizio had earlier marketed about 15 million shares in a range of $21 to $23.

Half the shares were to be offered by the company and the other half by investors. The investors reduced their portion to 4.69 million shares.

Founded in 2002, Vizio filed to go public in 2015 but withdrew that plan the following year after reaching an agreement to sell the company for $2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Vizio terminated that deal with an affiliate of China-based Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp. in 2017.

The company shipped 7.1 million smart TVs in 2020, up 20% from the year earlier.

Vizio recorded net income of $102 million and revenue of more than $2 billion for 2020, compared with $23 million of profit and revenue of $1.8 billion for 2019.

Vizio’s Platform+ service is composed of its SmartCast operating system and Inscape, which powers its data intelligence and services.

Platform+ net revenue was $147.2 million in 2020, more than double the $63.2 million of 2019.

Platform+ "will be the key driver of our future margin growth and financial performance," the company said.

As of Dec. 1, 2020, Vizio said it had sold about 82.2 million televisions and 11.8 million sound bars over its lifetime.

The company said it derives most of its net revenue from selling devices using LCD display technology -- which is currently the most common flat-panel display tech -- and OLED display technology.

As smart TVs take on a more prominent role in connected homes, the company said in a filing, "new monetization opportunities will develop."

J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Securities are lead book-running managers for Vizio's offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Guggenheim Securities are also book-running managers.

Needham and Piper Sandler are joint lead managers and Roth Capital Partners is co-manager.

On Wednesday, cloud-computing company DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN started its first day of trading. The shares at last check were up 2.2% to $43.42.