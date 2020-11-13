Best and Worst Small-Cap Stocks Friday: Revlon Falls

Urovant Sciences and Cbak Energy Technology were among the best small-cap stocks during Friday trading. Revlon and Party City shares were falling.

Stocks gained Friday in the Dow as Wall Street attempted to climb back from the week's declines that came amid soaring coronavirus cases. Stocks in the major indices were rising Monday morning after Pfizer announced positive news from its Covid-19 vaccine.

Jim Cramer said the stock market is battling between the prospect of a vaccine coming and the rising cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. this week.

Here are the best and worst small-cap stocks by their performance in percentage change during trading Friday.

Small-Cap Stocks Rising

1. Urovant Sciences | +93.48% | Price $16.02

Urovant Sciences (UROV) - Get Report was skyrocketing Friday after the biopharma said it agreed to be acquired by its largest shareholder, Sumitovant Biopharma, for about $584 million in cash.

2. Cbak Energy Technology | +54.91% | Price $6.15

Cbak Energy (CBAT) - Get Report, the Chinese lithium battery manufacturer, is skyrocketing due to the excitement in the electric vehicles market as one of the reasons, according to Alpha Stock News.

3. Kensington Capital Acquisition | +36.36% | Price $19.50

Kensington Capital Acquisition and QuantumScape announced plans to merge their businesses. Upon completion of the businesses combining, QuantumScape will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol QS.

4. Electrameccanica Vehs | +30.23% | Price $6.29

Electrameccanica (SOLO) - Get Report reported on Tuesday it’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was CAD$14.9 million ($13 million), compared to a net loss of CAD$5.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was due to the fair market revaluation of the Company’s warrant derivative liability, according to the company statement.

5. Moneygram | +20.74% | Price $7.51

Moneygram International Inc. (MGI) - Get Report on Thursday said that it delivered 150% year-over-year cross-border transaction and revenue growth for October in its direct-to-consumer digital business, MGO. This marks the tenth consecutive month of triple-digit year-over-year cross-border transaction growth in this channel, the company said.

Small-Cap Stocks Falling

1. Cassava Sciences | -25.13% | Price $8.37

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Report announced on Friday the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering, according to Yahoo Finance. The Company is offering 9,375,000 shares of its common stock, par value per share, at a price to the public of per share. In connection with the offering. It has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

2. Revlon | -20.72% | Price $9.53

Revlon Inc. (REV) - Get Report said on Thursday its third-quarter earnings, posting a net loss in the third quarter of 2020, versus a net loss in the prior-year period.

3. Party City Holdco | -8.24% | Price $3.12

Party City posted better than expected financial results on Monday. The party supply chain increased its curbside and delivery sales by 30.8%.

4. Laird Superfood | -7.91% | Price $39.13

Laird Superfood reported its third-quarter results where sales increased to $7.8 Million, up 118% Year-Over-Year, according to Larid’s statement.

5. Blink Charging Company | -7.09% | Price $9.70

Blink Charging Company reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday. It posted a loss of $3.9 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in Q3 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.6 million or $(0.10) in the third quarter of 2019