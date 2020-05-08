Small Businesses Are Slowing Their Demand for Loans

Congress replenished the small business loan program on April 27, with some watchers warning that the funds would dry up in days.

The Small Business Administration data is showing a slowing demand for loans through the Payment Production Plan as nearly 40% of the funds remain available.

Congress replenished the small business loan program on April 27 with an additional $310 million with some watchers suggesting that the funds would only last days.

The first round of the program saw the $350 million funds dry up within a matter of days. So far, the second round of funding has distributed $175 billion in loans to more than 2.2 million small businesses as of May 1.

The reasons for the slowdown could be numerous, including some borrowers seeking duplicate loans from several lenders as a backstop for loan denials or delays, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The application process has been a confusing one for small business owners as some have asked themselves "What qualifies as a small business in the PPP?" and other minority business owners have questioned if their business is being discriminated against.

Some smaller lenders reported rejecting half of their loan applicants because they had already received a loan elsewhere.

There are also concerns about whether the loans are forgivable or not. The PPP requires that companies receiving the loans spend 75% of the money on payroll to have the loan forgiven.

In separate news, the SBA is placing limits on its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which is separate fro the PPP, due to overwhelming demand.

Congress funded the loan program with more than $50 billion in new funding in recent relief bills to offer quick-turnaround loans to businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic.

After initially telling businesses that individual loans could be as high as $2 million, the SBA has since lowered that limit to $150,000.