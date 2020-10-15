Sleep Number, Cars.com: 5 Top Gainers for Thursday

Stocks were sliding Thursday amid fading hopes for a coronavirus stimulus package before Election Day and an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. Organogenesis Holdings | Percentage Increase 21%

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) - Get Report was soaring after the regenerative medicine company said it expects third-quarter revenue to grow between 54% and 56% year over year to the range of $99 million to $100 million. The company said it expects to report positive GAAP net income and positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

2. Cars.com | Percentage Increase 18%

Cars.com (CARS) - Get Report advanced after the digital auto sales platform said it expects third-quarter sales to rise 40% from the second quarter. B. Riley Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a price target of $11, up from $9, while Craig-Hallum upgraded Cars.com to buy from hold with a $14 price target.

3. Sleep Number | Percentage Increase 11%

Shares of smart bed maker Sleep Number (SNBR) - Get Report climbed after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and forecast a strong full-year outlook. Third-quarter net sales grew 12% to a record $531 million. Sleep Number also said it plans to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter.

4. Brinker International | Percentage Increase 4%

Brinker International (EAT) - Get Report was rising after BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik upgraded shares of the casual restaurant chain operator to outperform from market perform and raised his price target to $65 from $45. Brinker's post-pandemic earnings per share could reach $5 or above based on a channel-level analysis across the business, Strelzik said.

5. Axon Enterprise| Percentage Increase 4%

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) - Get Report rose after Northcoast analyst Keith Housum raised the firm's price target on the Taser maker to $112 from $104 while keeping a buy rating on the shares. Housum said Axon had an "impressive" quarter of new contract wins in the third quarter, reinforcing his expectations for 2021, where his revenue estimate is more than 3% higher than consensus.