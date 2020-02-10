Slack Trading Halted Following Reports of IBM Adoption

Shares of Slack ended 15% higher on Monday after reports surfaced that IBM will be using Slack for its approximately 350,000 employees.

Trading of Slack (WORK) - Get Report was halted on Monday afternoon amid reports of a major announcement pending.

Its stock was halted shortly before the market close, at 3:49 PM ET, after gaining more than 15% during trading hours. The New York Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the trading halt.

Earlier on Monday, reports surfaced that IBM (IBM) - Get Report will be adopting Slack for its workforce of around 350,000, making IBM its largest customer.

Shares of Slack traded at $26.54 on Monday before trading was halted.