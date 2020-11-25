Slack Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Raven Industries, 21Vianet Group and Nordstrom are five of the biggest gainers on Wednesday.

Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday after U.S. jobless claims rose in consecutive weeks for the first time since the summer.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Slack Technologies | Percentage Increase 25%

Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report jumped after the work messaging app was reportedly approached for an acquisition by Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report. Any deal would value Slack above its current $17 billion market capitalization. It would represent Salesforce's largest acquisition to date.

2. Sierra Wireless | Percentage Increase 24%

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) - Get Report rose after Colliers analyst Charles Anderson initiated coverage on shares of the communications equipment company with a buy rating and $20 price target. Earlier this month, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $180.3 million, up from $174 million a year ago.

3. Raven Industries | Percentage Increase 7 %

Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report was advancing after the specialty industrial machine company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Net sales totaled $96.6 million, down 3.9% from a year ago. Net income was $8.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $9.9 million, or 28 cents a share.

4. 21Vianet Group | Percentage Increase 19 %

21Vianet Group (VNET) - Get Report surged after the Beijing-based information technology services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Earnings increased 200% from a year ago to 6 cents a share, beating estimates for 3 cents a share. Revenues increased by 27% to $183.5 million, which missed analysts' expectations of $188.3 million.

5. Nordstrom | Percentage Increase 19%

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report shares were higher after the upscale retailer reported a surprise fiscal-third-quarter profit. Nordstrom reported net income of 34 cents a share, down 58% from 81 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue fell 16% to $3 billion from $3.57 billion.