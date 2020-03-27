Slack Develops Technology to Work With Microsoft Teams

Collaboration platform Slack Technologies, whose tech is compatible with Microsoft Office services, now seeks to integrate with MS Teams' calling feature.

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report is developing technology that enables users to interact with people who deploy Microsoft’s Teams, its top competitor, for calling, Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said Thursday.

Butterfield spoke on a call with an RBC analyst Alex Zukin, CNBC reports.

The move is a nod to the fact that as of last week Teams had 44 million daily active users, according to Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

Slack, San Francisco, had 12 million daily users as of October, when it last reported the number, according to CNBC.

“We’re working on Teams integrations for calling features,” Butterfield said on the call. Slack already is compatible with MS Office services including OneDrive, Outlook and SharePoint.

When the calling services will be available in Slack is uncertain. Microsoft and Slack weren’t immediately available for comment.

Butterfield on Thursday tweeted positive data concerning its performance during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In each of Q3 and Q4, we added around 5,000 net new paid customers,” he wrote. “By last Tuesday, halfway through Q1, we had added 7,000. Yesterday, a week later, we crossed the 9,000 mark.”

And existing customers are expanding their usage, he said. “Enterprise deals are getting done. More new teams are signing up. More upgrading to paid plans.”

Intensity of usage also is climbing, according to Butterfield: “People are spending more time in Slack. Average messages sent per day per user is up 20%.”

At last check, Slack shares stood at $27.81, off 2.4%. The stock added 10% Thursday.