Skyworks Beats Earnings Estimates for Fiscal Q4

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report on Monday reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 (ending Oct. 2) earnings per share of $1.85 on revenues of $957 million, compared to consensus analyst estimates of $1.52 per share and revenues of $842 million.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2021, ending in December, Skyworks said it expects revenue to be between $1.04 billion and $1.07 billion, with non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.06 at the midpoint of its revenue range. Analysts were expecting revenue of $934 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.81.

However, shares of the analog semiconductor maker were falling 1.3% to $140.25 in after-hours trading on Monday.

“We expect double-digit sequential revenue and earnings growth in the December quarter, fueled by content gains and product ramps across multiple 5G-enabled smartphone platforms and increased demand across our broad marks portfolio,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks, in a press release.