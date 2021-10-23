SkyWest Cancels 1,600 Flights Over Computer Server Issues

SkyWest Airlines (SKYW) - Get SkyWest, Inc Report is getting back up to speed after computer server issues on Thursday caused about 1,600 flight cancellations through Saturday.

"While our servers were restored Thursday evening, we continue working to get crew and aircraft into position," the airline said in a Saturday email sent to TheStreet. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and remain focused on efforts to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

The St. George, Utah, air carrier, which operates through partnerships with United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report, American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report and Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Alaska Air Group, Inc. Report, said in the email it cancelled about 1,600 flights, which included over 700 on Thursday and another 707 flights on Friday. The airline had cancelled 124 flights by midday on Saturday at last check, according to flight tracking and data platform FlightAware.

Shares of SkyWest on Friday declined by 0.1% to $46.60 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed 2.2% lower in the regular session.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report on Thursday said in its earnings report that its 2,000 flight cancellations on Oct. 9-12, which it said were caused by air traffic control and weather issues, will have an estimated $75 million negative impact on the company from related costs, including customer refunds and gestures of good will.

At the time of the Southwest cancellations, the company was facing a legal battle with its pilots union over its COVID-19 mandates, but the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement that its members were not the cause of the cancellations.

Shares of Southwest on Friday closed 2.1% lower at $47.63.

SkyWest's fleet of over 450 aircraft carried more than 43 million passengers in 2019. The air carrier flies to 236 destinations in North America, including 47 states, Washington, two Canadian provinces and nine Mexican cities.