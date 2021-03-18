Six Flags to Reopen Two Parks in California, One in Mexico

Six Flags says parks will operate at reduced capacity, in accordance with state reopening guidelines.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Report announced Thursday the opening of three of its fun parks in California and Mexico as fears of the COVID pandemic have been receding.

The company opened Six Flags Mexico Thursday. Its California properties - Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom - will open to members and season pass holders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, Six Flags said.

“Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun,” said Six Flags senior vice president of park operations, Bonnie Weber.

The move came a day after Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report announced it will reopen the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on April 30.

As for Six Flags, its parks will operate at reduced attendance levels in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system.

The parks also will implement extensive safety measures. The safety plan “sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols,” the company said.

Amusement parks shut down around the world when the pandemic truly exploded in March 2020. With Florida deploying a largely laissez-faire approach to the pandemic, Disney was able to begin opening its theme parks in that state in July.

Thursday’s news didn’t affect Six Flags’ stock much. It recently traded at $49.94, up 0.24%.

Six Flags said Feb. 19 that it was preparing to open all its theme parks and waterparks, from February through May.

AMC Entertainment detailed plans Monday to reopen flagship cinemas in Los Angeles, and other California cities, over the coming week.